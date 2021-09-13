-
Hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat illnesses this week, according to the National Weather Service. It's issued a heat advisory that…
Severe weather is a possibility, mainly from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to the National Weather Service office in Springfield. Any storms that can…
The National Weather Service confirmed that four EF-0 tornadoes touched down during severe weather in southern Missouri on Wednesday.A tornado with winds…
Additional flooding is possible across the Ozarks through Thursday morning. Flood warnings remain in effect after heavy rains moved through southern…
The Missouri Ozarks could get up to four inches of rain over the next couple of days with localized higher amounts.According to the National Weather…
More rain is expected through Sunday. The National Weather Service is predicting another three to four inches for a large part of the Missouri Ozarks,…
Flooding will be a real risk in the Ozarks over the next few days. A flood watch is in effect from noon today and will continue through Saturday…
Each year, according to NASA, hundreds of millions of tons of dust is picked up from deserts in Africa. That dust plume, known as the Saharan Air Layer,…
If you have outdoor items that can blow away, you might want to take them in or fasten them down. National Weather Service meteorologist, Gene Hatch, said…
Tornado warnings were issued for parts of southwest Missouri overnight, and there are reports of damage.Trees were blown over—some onto houses—in Ozark,…