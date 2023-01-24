Several inches of snow expected Tuesday night as winter storm moves through

A winter storm will dump several inches of snow on southern Missouri beginning late in the day Tuesday.

Meteorologist Megan Terry, with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, said precipitation will start as light rain but will quickly change to snow in the late afternoon and early evening.

She said amounts will vary across the region. Joplin is forecast to get four to seven inches.

Terry said other areas, including Springfield, will likely get more.

"For the Springfield area, it looks like we could see anywhere from five to nine inches of accumulation when it's all over," said Terry. "It looks like areas to the east and the south of Springfield could see closer to nine to 10 inches — maybe some isolated accumulations up to a foot."

Roadways are expected to be heavily impacted by the storm, which will move out of the area by Wednesday morning.

