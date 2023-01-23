National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening and quickly change to snow.

"We're expecting this snow to be heavy and we're expecting this snow to accumulate very quickly," he said.

Burchfield said there’s a good chance four to six inches of snow could fall – especially along and south of I-44. Roadways will be heavily impacted.

"Anyone traveling during the night Tuesday night and even into the Wednesday morning commute need to really pay attention to any travelers' outlooks that they have for the Missouri Department of Transportation on the MODOT Traveler Map before they leave to kind of get an idea of how the roads are going to be during that time," said Burchfield.

He said localized amounts of seven inches of snow are possible mainly close to the Arkansas border.