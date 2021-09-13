MU Extension

-
Two Springfield gardeners have reported finding an unusual worm in their yards. The hammerhead worm appears to be new to the area, according to MU…
Every day at school, Kenzie Warren, a sophomore at West Plains High School, sets her backpack down at one of the six rows of rectangular tables that line…
Mobility and balance tend to worsen as we age. Next month, seniors across Missouri can take free classes on how to stay strong and prevent falling. KSMU’s…
A University of Missouri Extension specialist found an unusual pest when she was scouting a wheat field earlier this month. KSMU’s Megan Burke…
At the Springfield Botanical Center, Master Gardener Nora Cox is watching as a fellow gardener turns some dirt with a shovel.Cox tends to the “English…
A training Thursday for selected elementary teachers at Springfield Public Schools will help them teach in an outdoor setting and increase students’…
An architecture workshop on Saturday in Springfield will address the future of 3.5 acres of land along Commercial Street, including the Missouri Hotel.…
Planning ahead for death is usually not something people want to think about. However, having your affairs in order before you go into the great beyond is…
A new directory highlights the “who’s who” of Missouri’s historic and one-room schools. KSMU’s Simone Cook tells us more about the publication, which…
Committed to preserving the state’s agricultural history, the University of Missouri Extension each year honors farms that have been in the same family…