Missouri Legislature

-
Some Missouri lawmakers are "appalled" after an exhibit documenting the history of the LGBTQ rights movement in Kansas City was removed just days after it was installed in the state capitol.
-
While the state is accepting applications for Medicaid coverage under expanded eligibility, it says it can't start processing those applications before October 1.
-
Eric Schmitt has filed a reverse class-action lawsuit in an attempt to stop schools from implementing mask mandates.
-
Republican lawmakers who championed the law claimed they were concerned the Biden administration would tighten gun restrictions.
-
More than 375,000 Missourians have entered the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery program, but vaccinations continue to lag, especially in rural areas of…
-
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says Gov. Mike Parson can no longer deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County…
-
Parson points to an uptick in vaccinations since the delta variant began to spread in southwest Missouri. But the GOP chief executive says there will be a percentage of Missourians who will not get the vaccine against COVID-19.
-
Last week's Missouri Supreme Court decision means that thousands of people who work but don't make enough money to afford health insurance could access medical care more often — and in different ways.
-
Missouri agreed to settle a lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three distributors for their part in the opioid crisis. But before states can collect, they must ask many cities and towns to drop their own lawsuits against the companies.
-
After Republican lawmakers in Missouri refused to implement voter-approved Medicaid expansion in the state, state Supreme Court justices say low-income individuals must have access to care.