© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri Legislature approves bills allowing MO State University to independently offer doctoral degrees

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 12, 2025 at 8:49 PM CDT
Carrington Hall, Missouri State University's administration building (photo taken January 26, 2024)
Michele Skalicky
Carrington Hall, Missouri State University's administration building (photo taken January 26, 2024)

The bills must still be signed by Governor Mike Kehoe.

Two bills passed by the Missouri Legislature will allow Missouri State University to independently offer doctoral degree programs that have been restricted to the University of Missouri system.

The legislation removes the UM system’s exclusive authority to grant research doctorates and certain professional degrees, according to MO State.

It said the changes align with the university’s strategic plan, which will be submitted for approval by the university’s board of governors in June.

“This legislation marks a significant milestone for Missouri State University," MSU President Biff Williams said in a statement. "The ability to independently offer doctoral programs will help us better meet regional workforce needs across southwest Missouri and the state. This will create new educational pathways for students and allow us to respond more effectively to the evolving demands of employers, industry partners, and our communities.”

The bills must still be signed by Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe.
Tags
News Missouri SenateMissouri House of RepresentativesMissouri State UniversityMissouri Legislature
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky