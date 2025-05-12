Missouri Legislature approves bills allowing MO State University to independently offer doctoral degrees

Two bills passed by the Missouri Legislature will allow Missouri State University to independently offer doctoral degree programs that have been restricted to the University of Missouri system.

The legislation removes the UM system’s exclusive authority to grant research doctorates and certain professional degrees, according to MO State.

It said the changes align with the university’s strategic plan, which will be submitted for approval by the university’s board of governors in June.

“This legislation marks a significant milestone for Missouri State University," MSU President Biff Williams said in a statement. "The ability to independently offer doctoral programs will help us better meet regional workforce needs across southwest Missouri and the state. This will create new educational pathways for students and allow us to respond more effectively to the evolving demands of employers, industry partners, and our communities.”

The bills must still be signed by Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe.

