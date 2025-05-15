Ozarks Technical Community College praises bill passed by the Missouri General Assembly

Ozarks Technical Community College officials have called a bill passed by the Missouri General Assembly “a major victory for Missouri students.”

The Higher Education Core Curriculum Transfer Act establishes a 60-credit-hour, transferable lower-division course block for five high-demand degree programs. Those are general business, elementary education, generally psychology, nursing and general biology or biological sciences.

The legislation ensures that students who complete the course block at any Missouri public community college will have their credits fully accepted by any public university offering the same program, according to Ozarks Tech.

Under the bill, public institutions in the state will adopt a common course numbering system and course equivalency matrix, it said. And, in collaboration with the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education, “each institution will also help design single articulation pathways that guide students clearly and efficiently from associate to bachelor’s degrees.”

The changes are set to take effect in the 2028-2029 academic catalog, it said.

A statewide website with information about the new transfer pathways is expected by December 31, 2026.