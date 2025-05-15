© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ozarks Technical Community College praises bill passed by the Missouri General Assembly

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:28 PM CDT
Ozarks Technical Community College Sign along Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Michele Skalicky
Ozarks Technical Community College Sign along Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

Ozarks Tech officials said the legislation will help students transfer seamlessly from a community college to a four-year institution.

Ozarks Technical Community College officials have called a bill passed by the Missouri General Assembly “a major victory for Missouri students.”

The Higher Education Core Curriculum Transfer Act establishes a 60-credit-hour, transferable lower-division course block for five high-demand degree programs. Those are general business, elementary education, generally psychology, nursing and general biology or biological sciences.

The legislation ensures that students who complete the course block at any Missouri public community college will have their credits fully accepted by any public university offering the same program, according to Ozarks Tech.

Under the bill, public institutions in the state will adopt a common course numbering system and course equivalency matrix, it said. And, in collaboration with the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education, “each institution will also help design single articulation pathways that guide students clearly and efficiently from associate to bachelor’s degrees.”

The changes are set to take effect in the 2028-2029 academic catalog, it said.

A statewide website with information about the new transfer pathways is expected by December 31, 2026.

 

 
Tags
News Ozarks Technical Community CollegeMissouri LegislatureMissouri General Assembly
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky