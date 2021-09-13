-
Ozarks Employers Attending Legalization Forums Responding to Statewide Approval of Medical MarijuanaThis week on Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Sally Payne, assistant director of Missouri Career Center. This week’s discussion…
Tammy Casey is walking a client through the various services offered at the Springfield Career Center. As a workforce development specialist, she…
Employers needing seasonal workers ahead of the holiday season will meet with job seekers later this month in Springfield.The Battlefield Mall Seasonal…
Hiring events are planned this week for a variety of positions. The Ozark Region Workforce Development Board and the Missouri Job Center will help with…
The Missouri Job Center has received a grant that will help provide job opportunities in Springfield’s northwest quadrant. The $200,000 grant, from the…
Despite a half-percentage point jump in Springfield unemployment from December to January, the rate has been less than four percent since last fall, and…
Employers from a variety of industries will participate in a job fair next month to help the more than 200 Mammoth, Inc. employees who will soon lose…
There are over 13,000 veterans living in the Springfield area. And several are looking for work.The event, conducted last week by the Show-Me Heroes…
The local unemployment rate is just above 4 percent, but there’s still many in search of work. KSMU’s Kathryn Eutsler attended a hiring event in…