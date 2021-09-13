-
Springfield Little Theatre will open their 2021-22 mainstage season at the Landers Theatre with the sassy, dazzling, compassionate musical “Kinky Boots”,…
Springfield Ballet is preparing their revival of their “Cinderella” production from 2014, for performances live at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut,…
The beloved American holiday classic "It's A Wonderful Life," the story of idealistic George Bailey who learns that his life really has positively…
“Being creatives, we always have to think outside the box and say, OK, what are the guidelines, what are the rules, what are our limitations and how can…
The next production at Springfield Little Theatre is "Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits," written by Gerard Alessandrini, directed by Joshua David Smith…
Springfield Little Theatre has officially opened its 86th season—under less than ideal circumstances, perhaps, but like all of us they’re making the best…
This week on “Arts News” I talked to Mark Gideon, one of the two actors, along with Beth Domann, performing in Springfield Little Theatre's “Deep in the…
Springfield Little Theatre will produce "Hello, Dolly!," the multiple Tony-winning Broadway classic, for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. It…
There is a time to weep. There is a time to mourn. And there is a time to dance! “Footloose – The Musical,” based on the hit 1984 movie that launched the…
No need for panic, ladies and gentlemen... mix a Hitchcock movie masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, then add a dash of Monty Python, and you have "The 39…