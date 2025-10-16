© 2025 KSMU Radio
Springfield Little Theatre brings the chaos of 'Noises Off' downtown

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:13 PM CDT
Springfield Little Theatre

The 1982 farce by English playwright Michael Frayn, a hit on London’s West End and Broadway, now wreaks havoc on the Landers Theatre stage.

Get ready for full-throttle farce when “Noises Off” takes the stage Oct. 17-26 at the Landers Theatre. Springfield Little Theatre’s production collides with slamming doors, forgotten lines and wild misunderstandings in a “play within a play” that shows how theatrical magic can erupt into mayhem.

The story follows a troupe’s disastrous attempt to put on a play, from final dress rehearsal through opening-night chaos to the last show. Beth Domann, executive director, notes the production has only nine cast members, who auditioned specifically for this comedy.

“We’re a community theater,” Domann said. “Everybody is welcome to come and audition for any show.”

Director and a cast member talked with us about balancing precision timing with comedy that thrives on everything falling apart. This one is built for belly laughs.

Tickets and information: springfieldlittletheatre.org
News Landers TheatreSpringfield Little TheatreKSMUArts NewsDowntown SpringfiedComedy
