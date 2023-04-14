Premiering tonight: 'Pippin' features aerialists and a genuine circus juggler at Springfield Little Theatre

Director Chyrel Love Miller and Assistant Director Ryan May (also a member of the onstage ensemble) joined us on KSMU's "Arts News" to talk about this innovative—and visually dazzling—production of "Pippin."

This coming-of-age story concerns a young person trying to step out from under the shadow of a highly-accomplished parent... who just happens to be the Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne! Obviously, the youngster (female in this production) has a lot to live up to!

Unfortunately, a misbehaving computer prevented the recording of the entire interview, so here we'll join it about a third of the way in. (We were talking about the participation of local circus-inspired art studio 417 Aerial in this "Pippin" production.)