KSMU Election Coverage 2018

To view Greene County results, click on this Greene County summary report. There are two columns titled “absentee” which might be confusing as voters…
St. Louis Public Radio’s political trio – Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann – did a postmortem of Tuesday’s election results on the latest...
When American doctors enter the field of medicine, most take an oath to put the patient’s health as a top priority. But some doctors and hospitals say…
Tuesday’s elections have resulted in changes for Missouri. For instance, a majority of the state’s voters decided to replace their Democratic U.S. Senator…
State Auditor Nicole Galloway defeated Republican Saundra McDowell to be the only Democrat holding a statewide office. “To me what this election says is...
It was supposed to be neck-and-neck, but Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley won Missouri’s US Senate seat by a solid margin, ousting incumbent Senator…
It was a night of victory for Republicans in Greene County elections as they swept five local seats.For Greene County Presiding Commissioner, Bob Dixon…
Missouri voters approved a sweeping overhaul of state legislative redistricting, raising the minimum wage and legalizing medical marijuana, but rejected...
Missouri retains its status as having the second-lowest gas tax in the United States after voters declined Tuesday to raise it to 27 cents a gallon by...
Update at 9:45 AM, Nov. 7, 2018: Voter turnout in Greene County for Tuesday's midterm election was a very high 71 percent, according to county election…