KSMU Election 2020

After a manual recount triggered by a razor thin margin, Democratic challenger Betsy Fogle has defeated the incumbent Republican, Steve Helms, flipping…
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri continues backing President Donald Trump as the president refuses to concede the election. President Trump took to…
The Greene County Clerk's Office is investigating a claim on social media made by someone in another state. According to Greene County clerk, Shane…
Sixteen people who are hospitalized in Joplin were able to cast their ballots on Tuesday. According to Freeman Health System, social service workers and…
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said, despite a record number of people turning out to vote Tuesday, the election went smoothly. There were some long…
There were two constitutional amendments on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri, and one failed while the other passed. Amendment 3 passed by about 60,000 votes…
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is hopeful that every vote cast Tuesday, by mail or by in-person absentee in this presidential election will be…
Three suspects are in custody in Nixa for stealing political signs.According to the Nixa Police Department, just after midnight, Nixa police officers…
In the days leading up to the election, Greene County Democrats and Greene County Republicans were busy placing yard signs and handing out literature…
When you head to the polls today in Missouri, you'll want to leave your campaign attire at home. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said, according to…