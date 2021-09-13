-
Business and city leaders are among those supporting calls by President Donald Trump to ease the tax burden on the middle class.Trump visited Springfield…
-
Ken McClure is officially Springfield mayor, having been sworn in shortly after noon Tuesday. It came a week after defeating fellow councilwoman Kristi…
-
Ken McClure says he’s looking forward to working with his fellow council members and their collective constituents after winning the race for Springfield…
-
From evaluating the city’s public safety needs and its court-tested policies to assessing their diplomatic abilities, to two candidates for Springfield…
-
Springfield’s Mayor Pro-Tem Ken McClure announced today his candidacy for mayor.The announcement positions McClure against fellow Councilmember Kristi…
-
An attorney hired by the City of Springfield to investigate City Council member Kristi Fulnecky’s eligibility to run for and hold office has issued his…
-
Springfield City Councilwoman Kristi Fulnecky plans to run for Springfield mayor in 2017. In what she calls "A Contract with Springfield," Fulnecky…
-
The five Springfield City Council members who sent a letter to Mayor Bob Stephens Friday asking for an independent hearing into whether or not…
-
A Springfield city council member is being investigated for not being qualified to serve when she took the oath of office last spring.During a news…
-
Springfield City Council has tabled the resolution allowing the motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in Council Chambers at City Hall or in a prominent…