The City of Joplin continues to seek public opinion on the future of Memorial Hall. The building has hosted concerts, plays, sporting events and community…
We’re starting a new monthly feature on KSMU’s Arts News: the last Friday of each month I’ll have a conversation with Emily Frankoski, Community Arts…
Joplin residents are being asked to comment on proposed a water and sewer general rate increase for Missouri American Water. A public meeting will be held…
In this segment of KSMU's Sense of Community Series, Michele Skalicky talks with participants in Journal Joplin, one of the ways the city is observing the…
A Joplin City Council member who was mayor when the 2011 tornado struck has resigned amid conflict of interest allegations.Mike Woolston had faced a…
Findings of an audit of the city of Joplin by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway include millions of dollars mismanaged by the city.Galloway gave the…
Duquesne, the small community neighboring Joplin to the east, will receive $2 million for road repairs in relation to damage following the 2011…
UPDATE: The city of Joplin has filed suit against Wallace Bajjali and the two men who ran the Texas-based company. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, seeks…
Immediately after the Joplin tornado, we asked the question: is our severe weather warning system good enough? Today, in this Sense of Community piece,…
Good morning, and welcome to our Sense of Community series on a three-year follow up to the largest catastrophe to hit our region in nearly a century: the…