Tin Cup Trail in Joplin opens to the public, with a planned suspension bridge delayed until 2026

Joplin has opened a new trail to the public. The Tin Cup Trail runs 1.4 miles along Tin Cup Creek. It connects the St. John's Trail near Mercy Park to trails in McIndoe Park and the Shoal Creek area. The trail will also connect to Missouri’s largest continuously running waterfall, Grand Falls.

The trail begins at Joplin Family Y at 32nd Street and McIntosh Circle. Construction on the trail continues with the addition of a suspension bridge planned next spring. The bridge has been delayed as the city waits for materials.

"It’s a suspension bridge so there are a lot of cables, and it turns out the cable industry is suffering," said Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson. He explained that “the amount of cable production does not meet the amount of cable demand, and so there’s a pretty big backlog.”

Despite the bridge construction delay, the trail is open to the public. The City of Joplin is planning a ribbon cutting ceremony next spring.

Visitors can access the trail’s entrance though the north side of the Y parking lot. They may park in the rear lot south of the Y building. The front lot is reserved parking for Y members.

The construction of the bridge and trail is being paid for through ARPA funds, the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax and use tax revenue.

