Applications are open for regional Writers’ Faire in Joplin

The Joplin Writers’ Faire is a collaboration between the Joplin Public Library and their partner Post Art Library , a not-for-profit art resource library and art gallery located inside the Joplin Public Library, according to their website. The event, held annually, brings regional and local writers together to share their work with each other and the community. Writer applications are open until August 31.

This initiative gives local and regional writers the opportunity to connect with both their audiences and other writers, while also sharing their work with new audiences.

Sarah Turner-Hill is the adult program coordinator for the Joplin Public Library. Turner-Hill and her colleague Jill Halbach of the Post Art Library coordinate the Writers’ Faire. Turner-Hill said that as a public library, they often get requests from local authors to hold initiatives like these.

“So we decided to do one kind of big event for that purpose, to represent any local or regional authors interested in attending,” she said.

Established in 2017, the faire is held at the Joplin Public Library. Turner-Hill said that each writer gets their own booth, and they are able to sell and display their work, do book signings and hold meet and greets. She added that it’s a great way for the community to chat with the authors, explore genres and learn about different writing-related organizations.

Turner-Hill acknowledged how difficult it can be for local and self-published authors to get their name out there. She said attending the faire can help with that.

“It can get your name out into PR, so you know we release the authors' names that will be attending,” she said. “As well as at the faire we have a guidebook of all the authors and kind of bios about them.”

She noted that writers also get to meet fellow writers and community members. This opportunity provides a way for writers to hear and learn from fellow writers' experiences, and connect with the community through their work.

The Writers’ Faire will be held Saturday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free event is open to the public and welcomes all ages. Both registration and a library card are not necessary, according to the Joplin Public Library’s website.

