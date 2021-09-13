-
November is Homeless Awareness Month, and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks is working to educate the public about unsheltered individuals in…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey, speaks with Amanda Stadler, Continuum of Care Coordinator with Community Partnership of the…
Lynn Schirk wants unaccompanied youth and homeless families with school-age kids to know: There’s help through the school district for things like…
The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, Springfield-Greene, Christian and Webster Counties’ Continuum of Care, has been awarded more than a million…
The temperature is plummeting to extremely cold levels this week. On nights when the temperature drops below freezing, cold weather shelters in…
A Multi-Agency Resource Center, operated at Kearney and Glenstone last week by the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness and area service organizations, was…
Homeless individuals and their families can receive same-day services ranging from healthcare to voter registration during an event in West Plains…
A series of discussions is planned next week in Springfield focusing on homelessness in southwest Missouri. And the organizers want anyone interested in…
The Mayor’s Task Force on Crisis Sheltering, formed last fall, has presented its recommendations to Springfield City Council.Among them: using shelter…
A record breaking amount of community members offered their support today to Springfield’s homeless population.The Hope Connection event at the Expo…