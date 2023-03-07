© 2023 KSMU Radio
Lack of trust a leading barrier to unsheltered persons seeking mental health treatment

By Maggie Castrey
Published March 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Sarah Evans-Watson, assistant director of Adult Community Services at Burrell Behavioral Health.

Evans-Watson discusses typical barriers that unsheltered individuals face, which often prevent them from seeking necessary mental health services. She talks about Burrell’s programs geared toward addressing the mental health needs of Greene County's unsheltered population.

Making Democracy Work Burrell Behavioral HealthHomelessnessMental Health
