Local homelessness agencies to apply for federal grants

The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness — the official Continuum of Care, or regional planning body in the fight against homelessness — notified the public this week that they're leading a training effort to help local organizations working on housing and poverty problems to apply for grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To help Springfield-area agencies with the application process, the alliance will hold a training meeting over Zoom at 9 a.m. on August 16.

That training is required for nonprofits and government agencies wanting to apply for new or renewal project funds. Applicants must also be members of the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness. Maximum grants are $2 million, and minimum grants are $2,500 dollars, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Interested parties can RSVP for the Zoom training by emailing Michelle Garand at mgarand@cpozarks.org.

Authorities are taking applications for the grant money through Sept. 30.