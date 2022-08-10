© 2022 KSMU Radio
News

Local homelessness agencies to apply for federal grants

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Community Partnership of the Ozarks in central Springfield, Missouri is shown on Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
The Community Partnership of the Ozarks in central Springfield, Missouri is shown on Aug. 9, 2022. The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness is linked to the social-sector organization.

An estimated $2.8 billion in federal housing grants are now available throughout the country. Here are details on how local organizations can apply for some of that funding.

The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness — the official Continuum of Care, or regional planning body in the fight against homelessness — notified the public this week that they're leading a training effort to help local organizations working on housing and poverty problems to apply for grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To help Springfield-area agencies with the application process, the alliance will hold a training meeting over Zoom at 9 a.m. on August 16.

That training is required for nonprofits and government agencies wanting to apply for new or renewal project funds. Applicants must also be members of the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness. Maximum grants are $2 million, and minimum grants are $2,500 dollars, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Interested parties can RSVP for the Zoom training by emailing Michelle Garand at mgarand@cpozarks.org.

Authorities are taking applications for the grant money through Sept. 30.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
