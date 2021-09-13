-
A meeting to share information about the Kansas Expressway Extension Project is set for this week.The Greene County Highway Department will host the…
The City of Springfield and Greene County want residents to know they’re ready to respond if the ice storm that’s expected to impact the Ozarks causes…
Area residents can learn more about plans to extend Kansas Expressway to the south of Springfield during a public open house next month.The Greene County…
The Greene County Highway Department will close a road north of Springfield next month for construction. Farm Road 141 will be closed for about five…
The Greene County Commission has signed a commission order approving a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the bargaining unit…