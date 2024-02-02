© 2024 KSMU Radio
Greene County set to open phase 1 of Kansas Expressway Extension to motorists

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published February 2, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST
Construction equipment, a white car and muddy tracks line the route of the Kansas Expressway Extension Phase 1
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Construction on Phase 1 of the Kansas Expressway Extension was wrapping up Friday morning, Feb. 2, 2024.

Phase 1 cost roughly $15.7 million and had been predicted to be complete by fall of 2023. Eighty percent of the funding was federal, while Greene County and the City of Springfield shared other costs.

Sounds of construction and traffic off Kansas Expressway and Republic Road in south Springfield were abundant late Friday morning.

On Thursday, Greene County announced that construction on Phase 1 of the big Kansas Expressway Extension project is almost complete.

On Friday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m Greene County is opening traffic on the new extension from Republic Road south to Weaver Road.

The remaining part of Phase 1 is going to be from Weaver Road south all the way to Plainview Road, and that’s expected to open Friday, Feb. 9.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
