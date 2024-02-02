Greene County set to open phase 1 of Kansas Expressway Extension to motorists

Sounds of construction and traffic off Kansas Expressway and Republic Road in south Springfield were abundant late Friday morning.

On Thursday, Greene County announced that construction on Phase 1 of the big Kansas Expressway Extension project is almost complete.

On Friday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m Greene County is opening traffic on the new extension from Republic Road south to Weaver Road.

The remaining part of Phase 1 is going to be from Weaver Road south all the way to Plainview Road, and that’s expected to open Friday, Feb. 9.