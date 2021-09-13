-
It could get easier to develop future tiny home communities, such as Eden Village, in Springfield. City Council’s Plans and Policies Committee is working…
November is Homeless Awareness Month, and local organizations are hosting events to raise awareness of the issue.One of those is Eden Village, a tiny home…
Nate Schlueter, Chief Operating Officer for Eden Village, a project of The Gathering Tree, visited KSMU Friday to promote a fundraising concert and silent…
Eden Village has officially begun work on a community center to be located at the planned tiny home community for the chronically homeless. Officials held…
The 2017 Humanitarian Award will be shared by Dr. David and Linda Brown for their work with The Gathering Tree and for developing the Eden Village housing…
A new complex that uses the tiny home model aims to help Springfield’s chronically disabled homeless population and foster a strong community.Eden Village…