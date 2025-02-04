5K this month will raise money to help house Springfield's unsheltered

Eden Village is hosting Springfield’s second Coldest Night of the Year 5k run/walk on February 22. The nationwide event is to raise awareness and funds to house the city's unsheltered.

The organization's goal is to make Springfield a city where no one sleeps outside. Every person living in a tiny house provided by the nonprofit has lived outside for over a year.

According to Sally Dishman, the volunteer coordinator, for Eden Village, events like the Coldest Night of the Year help people see what it’s like to be outside in the winter. She said that can help change the perception of homelessness.

“One way to do that is by coming to events and experiencing things that they go through,” said Dishman.

To raise money for the cause, people sign up to walk or run in the 5k. From there, the walkers build a team and raise money on their own.

Their current goal is to raise $40,000, which is enough to build a tiny house. So far only $4,000 has been raised.

Cheyenne Stringer, the event coordinator, said opening an emergency 14-hour cold weather shelter in the past few months has ironically become a fundraising roadblock for the organization.

“It’s been super draining," said Stringer. "None of us have had time or energy to do much fundraising or going out and scouting. All of our time and energy has been put toward the people who actually need our attention.”

People can sign up to walk and raise money, volunteer at the event, or donate directly. If you are unable to help in those ways, Eden Village said getting the word out on social media is just as helpful.

The Coldest Night of the Year walk/run will be on February 22 at 2801 East Division St. Go to cnoy.com/locations/springfield to learn more or get involved.