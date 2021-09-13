-
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting their 17th annual Bleed Red Blood Drive with the Springfield Cardinals. The Springfield blood drive…
-
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says there’s a critical need right now for O negative blood. According to the blood center, “reserves are…
-
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says there’s a critical need for blood donors right now. The winter weather severely depleted blood reserves,…
-
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has lost so many donations this week due to weather, that it has declared a state of emergency. And next week’s…
-
Some people who haven’t been able to give blood in the past or those who have been deferred from giving blood will be impacted by new FDA rules.The…
-
There’s a critical need for all A and O blood types at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. Reserves of those types have been far below ideal levels…
-
The Community Blood Center is having a hard time keeping up with the need for blood at the more than 40 area healthcare facilities it serves. It’s issued…
-
There’s a critical need for blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. The Community Blood Center of…
-
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has put out an urgent appeal for type O blood. Current reserves of both O positive and O negative are at critical…
-
The supply of four blood types is low at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. The CBCO reports less than a three day supply of type O Negative, A…