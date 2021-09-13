-
Twenty College of the Ozarks students are in Normandy, France with World War II veteran, Dr. Hall Duncan, to observe the 75th anniversary of the D-Day…
Hundreds of veterans and their families watched as officials unveiled the Gold Star Families Memorial, a tribute to those whose sons, daughters and…
Officials at College of the Ozarks broke ground Thursday on a memorial dedicated to Missouri’s Gold Star Families. The memorial on the college campus is…
With the presidential election just around the corner, getting people out to vote is a top priority for many. It was among the talking points last week at…
An annual ranking of the best colleges may show some of the same schools year in and year out. For College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, the ranking has…
U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide will be flown at half-staff on Sunday (9/11) to honor those who died in the terrorist…
The remnants of a World Trade Center I-beam recovered after 9/11 is now a symbol of remembrance at College of the Ozarks.The school in Point Lookout…
A school in southwest Missouri has again received high marks in a ranking of best Christian colleges and universities.For the second year in a row,…
For the KSMU Sense of Community series, I’m Mike Smith….Just south of Branson, in Point Lookout Missouri where I talked to Kansas City resident Joan Scatt…
College of the Ozarks has been ranked second in the nation on a list of the 20 Best College Farms of America. The ranking comes from Best College Reviews…