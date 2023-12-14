© 2023 KSMU Radio
C of O students build Williams Memorial Chapel out of gingerbread

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Williams Memorial Chapel made out of gingerbread by College of the Ozarks students and staff
C of O
Williams Memorial Chapel made out of gingerbread by College of the Ozarks students and staff

The kitchen students created the six-foot-long structure with the help of the executive chef and a pastry chef at The Keeter Center.

A tradition at College of the Ozarks at Point Lookout, Missouri continues this holiday season along with the fruitcake the school is known for.

A team of students at the school’s Keeter Center has created a gingerbread house modeled after Williams Memorial Chapel on campus.

Ingredients for the six-foot-long gingerbread structure included 200 pounds of flour, 25 pounds of butter, 50 pounds of powdered sugar, 64 pounds of brown sugar and two pounds of cinnamon.

Executive chef Robert Stricklin and pastry chef Daniel Holmes oversaw the team of kitchen students during the project.

 C of O has a tradition of building a gingerbread piece for the holiday season.

You can view the gingerbread chapel at The Keeter Center. Guests may also visit C of O’s student industries, including the Stained Glass & Candle Shop and Edwards Mill where they can purchase student-made items like stained-glass, fruit spreads, baskets, candles and fruitcake. You can also order items online at store.cofo.edu.
Michele Skalicky
