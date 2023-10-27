College of the Ozarks to host fall retail open house

College of the Ozarks will host their 90th annual Fall Retail Open House on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will showcase work by students.

College of the Ozarks students are required to work 15 hours a week in order to help pay for their tuition, and some of that work includes creating various products for the public to purchase.

The student-made industries that will be showcased at the event will offer fall merchandise, recipes of student products and live recipe demonstrations such as peanut butter thumbprint cookies, buttermilk pumpkin pie and milling demonstration and sampling.

Students will also show how they grind corn and create stained glass art. Attendees can tour the campus, sample products and ask questions. They will also be entered in a drawing for a fall campus gift.

Products are available for purchase online at store.cofo.edu.