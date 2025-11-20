© 2025 KSMU Radio
Springfield's sewer rates could increase next June

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 20, 2025 at 4:10 PM CST
Springfield, Missouri's Busch Municipal Building, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Springfield, Missouri's Busch Municipal Building, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.

Springfield Environmental Services is proposing a 4% hike, which would go into effect next June.

Springfield’s sewer rate could be going up. According to city officials, the increases are needed to keep up with the rising cost of providing efficient wastewater management in Springfield. They’re also needed to meet requirements of the federal Clean Water Act.

The City’s Environmental Services is recommending a 4% system-wide rate increase for Fiscal Year 2027. That would result in an increase of about $1.65 per month for a typical residential sewer bill.

Springfield is also proposing hauled waste rate increases that would be phased in over three years. Those apply to businesses that transport wastewater from locations outside the city’s sewer service area and dispose of it at the Southwest or Northwest Wastewater Treatment Plants.

Environmental Services is expected to present an official rate proposal to Springfield City Council in February, and, if approved, the changes will take effect July 1.

You can learn more about the proposed sewer rate increases at springfieldmo.gov/wastewater.
News City of SpringfieldCity of Springfield Environmental Services
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
