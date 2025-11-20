Springfield's sewer rates could increase next June

Springfield’s sewer rate could be going up. According to city officials, the increases are needed to keep up with the rising cost of providing efficient wastewater management in Springfield. They’re also needed to meet requirements of the federal Clean Water Act.

The City’s Environmental Services is recommending a 4% system-wide rate increase for Fiscal Year 2027. That would result in an increase of about $1.65 per month for a typical residential sewer bill.

Springfield is also proposing hauled waste rate increases that would be phased in over three years. Those apply to businesses that transport wastewater from locations outside the city’s sewer service area and dispose of it at the Southwest or Northwest Wastewater Treatment Plants.

Environmental Services is expected to present an official rate proposal to Springfield City Council in February, and, if approved, the changes will take effect July 1.

You can learn more about the proposed sewer rate increases at springfieldmo.gov/wastewater.