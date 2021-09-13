-
A former Springfield Police Officer that was seriously wounded on duty earlier this year will co-chair the Salvation Army’s 2015 Tree of Light’s…
A retired Springfield police officer who was seriously injured on the job was greeted with thunderous applause and multiple standing ovations Monday.Aaron…
The city of Springfield is inviting citizens to attend a rally this Friday for injured police office Aaron Pearson.Pearson, who was shot in the head last…
The Springfield Police Department says Officer Aaron Pearson has been transferred to the Sheppard Center in Atlanta, where he will remain indefinitely as…
The Springfield police officer who was shot in the head last month is now out of the Intensive Care Unit and making “amazing progress.”Police Chief Paul…
The wife of injured Springfield Police Officer Aaron Pearson says her husband “has made a lot of gains” since being shot in the head nearly two weeks…
Details of events to benefit the Springfield Police officer shot in the line of duty are continuing to come to light.30-year-old Aaron Pearson’s medical…
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says the officer who was shot early Monday morning suffered career-ending injuries.30-year-old Aaron Pearson was…
The man arrested in connection to the shooting of a Springfield Police Officer has been formally charged with the offense.32-year-old Joshua Hagood is…
A Springfield police officer is in for a long recovery after he was shot early Monday morning while at the corner of Chestnut Expressway and Glenstone…