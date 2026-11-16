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Weekday Morning Newscast

Weekday Morning Newscast: Monday, November 16

By Chris Drew
Published November 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Hear a preview of tonight's Springfield City Council meeting where a bill covering resolution amendments and public hearings will be considered, we'll hear about the African Children's Choir ahead of their visit to the Ozarks, we have reporting on Missouri State Men's soccer making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and we hear about a data center project that's been turned down by Kansas City.

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Weekday Morning Newscast
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew