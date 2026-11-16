Weekday Morning Newscast: Monday, November 16
Hear a preview of tonight's Springfield City Council meeting where a bill covering resolution amendments and public hearings will be considered, we'll hear about the African Children's Choir ahead of their visit to the Ozarks, we have reporting on Missouri State Men's soccer making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and we hear about a data center project that's been turned down by Kansas City.
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