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Weekday Morning Newscast

Weekday Morning Newscast: Wednesday, November 11

By Chris Drew
Published November 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Hear news of a report using a new metric for measuring financial hardship in Kansas City, news of a state Supreme Court ruling on a law designed to help fund sports stadiums and tornado relief in St. Louis, and we hear about a free vaccination program for residents over 60 in Greene County as well as a recording from a special reading of the Declaration of Independence in Springfield yesterday.

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Weekday Morning Newscast
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew