Voting is a key part of Democracy. So, how do you make sure it's accessible to everyone?

With Missourians between two critical elections, the August 4th primary and the November 3rd general election. It's important for counties to make sure that everyone who is registered to vote can cast a ballot.

"Empower abilities is a nonprofit center for independent living. And our mission is to remove barriers and empower independent living for all people with disabilities," said Shelby Butler, director of advocacy and public policy for Empower Abilities. "We serve eight counties in the Southwest Missouri area. We're one of 21 centers statewide and then over 400 are nationally out there representing people. We are providing services for people in the community — individuals with disabilities, family members, veterans. We have different programs that provide support and assistance."

Nico Burasco Shelby Butler, director of advocacy and public policy at empower: abilities. (Photo taken July 2026)

Butler works hard to ensure that those with disabilities can vote without barriers.

"If every single person that had a disability voted, it would really change the game," she said. "You know, 1 in 4 people, according to the CDC, have checked that box of having a disability. And we know there are a lot more people. So, I feel like if we could encourage people just to get registered so they have that choice, there's nothing worse than wanting to vote and you're not registered."

Sitting near Butler is Afton Harper and her guide dog, Peyton. Harper is the assistant director of advocacy and accessibility at Empower Abilities.

"When it comes to voting and elections, I think the biggest, important thing to me is removing as many barriers as possible for people with disabilities and whether that's real or perceived," she said. "Sometimes, that just means being a friend to others and saying, you know, have you voted? You know, what are your apprehensions when voting? Is it you don't know the ballot? Is it that you don't know how to register to vote? Is it because you don't know where your polling location is?"

Harper is a big advocate of voter education.

"I've really gotten to touch more into like my personal experience and kind of my personal passion when it comes to driving accessibility initiatives and getting other people with disabilities involved in the community and trying to make sure programs and services are accessible and not just from a compliance standpoint but something that's actually usable for someone with a disability," she said.

Even though voters with disabilities can cast an absentee ballot, Harper said she prefers to vote in person and will usually carpool with a friend or family member.

Nico Burasco Afton Harper, assistant director of advocacy and accessibility at empower: abilities in Springfield, Mo. (Photo taken July 2026)

Butler said there are many options available to voters who need some assistance with the process.

"I think people don't realize all the different ways you can vote," she said. "And in addition to individuals with disabilities, a lot of seniors and people who may struggle with vision loss or mobility might need another way to vote rather than just going to the polls."

Absentee voting, including getting on a permanent absentee list, is one option for voters with a disability, and voters who wish to cast a ballot in person may have a friend or family member go to the polls with them to help if needed. Curbside voting is also available for anyone with mobility issues.

"We'll have to call a number to alert the poll workers inside to come out. They do have to have a person from each party, so you may have to wait a little bit," said Butler. "Sometimes, a line could form if there are several people, but this is for people that have a mobility disability, can't get out of their car for whatever reason but still want to vote at the location."

According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, state law requires every polling place to have an accessible voting system for individuals with disabilities, including audio visual accessibility. Accessible systems include an audio ballot to make selections, or the ability to enlarge text and be able to read the on screen ballot, and placement is important. Harper feels it's important for accessible voting machines to be placed where they can be readily seen.

"We would ideally like those voting machines easily accessible, not just at the polling location but somewhere where it's easy to get to. Not shoved in a corner, turned off or not messed with at all collecting dust," said Harper. "We want it pulled out at a table with a chair that's easy to sit down into or removable. So, that way someone in a wheelchair, if they can pull up to it, you know, it's available. And then also making sure the headsets, if needed, are ready and usable. So, just double checking and making sure all those are working properly."

Harper would prefer changes in ballot language. She said that even people who do not have a disability can find it overwhelming. According to Harper, things like simpler sentences, active language, transparency and clarity in phrasing are all important. She prefers to go to a central polling location to cast a ballot. That's where anyone in the county can vote, and Greene County has five of them. Going to a central polling location allows Harper to carpool with others, but she said these locations have both benefits and drawbacks.

"Those can be really overwhelming for some people with sensory disabilities," she said. "If you're going to a large polling location, it can feel a little chaotic, but it usually has more poll workers at those locations, so they can help you get to where you need to be a little quicker."

One of the central polling locations in Springfield is the City Utilities Transit Center. 211 North Main. CU offers free rides on Election Day to improve accessibility for anyone with a transportation barrier. Both Butler and Harper said it's important to have a plan and know that there are options for those with disabilities who wish to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November 3rd general election is October 7.

