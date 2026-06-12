How do Ozarks history and culture continue to influence the region?

It’s been a year since we began exploring Ozarks culture through Notable MO-ments. These monthly episodes have been a lot of fun for me as we work to better understand our region. I know I’ve learned a lot, and I hope you have, too.

Just a quick recap: Over time, we’ve learned about our natural resources like rivers and streams and iron mined from the ground. We’ve “met” folks like R. Rithie Robertson – founder of Springfield’s Kilties and famous Boy Scout Band – and country music star Porter Wagoner, one of the Ozarks' most famous sons. We’ve checked in with Shepherd of the Hills and quilters in Chadwick and Rader and learned about the fruit industry’s impact on our culture.

Collectively, those topics and more lead me to a question: What impact does history have on us today? Does understanding it matter?

"As a historian, I think we tend to think that history is just naturally important, whatever it is," said Dr. Brooks Blevins, Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University. "That knowing the past is something that's sort of universally and eternally important for anyone. But as far as regional history goes, I've always thought that it's easier to come to grips with the past by looking at things that are within reach and that you can that you can see and feel and touch, you know. Maybe not literally, but that are really close, and I think that's what kind of brings history to life."

In some cases, those personal connections and nostalgia make us see the past with rose colored glasses. However, it should be said that history isn’t always positive, even here in the Ozarks. But understanding it – the good and the bad – is important. It’s part of who we are and how we got to today.

And that’s where history’s cousin culture comes into play. How does the past lead to what we do today? Or the traditions we maintain? An example that comes to mind is the Oldfield Opry, a music show in rural Christian County.

The Opry exists because of the Ozarks' musical culture. Our history of hill music ultimately led to the show’s start in the 1970s, but its continuation isn’t about the past. It’s here because it still matters to people today.

We can’t save every cultural tradition any more than we can keep every old building from being torn down. But we can take the time to understand, appreciate and invest in the causes that are important to us today. Maybe that’s taking up a musical instrument or an art form or joining a club to connect with your neighbors. Maybe it’s restoring a landmark like a one-room school as a community center like David Burton with University of Missouri Extension suggested a few months ago.

"These schools were the pulse, were the heartbeat of these rural communities and rural areas," Burton said. "Could this be the case again if they had a different use? Could they be the rural community center where people could still meet and have a party or have a reception, and have a space to gather? I still believe the answer to that is yes."

That’s true in Webster County, where the former Greenwood School has been used by the local community club since the 1960s. Neighbors, including Lola Belle Underwood, bought it when the one-room school consolidated with Marshfield.

"There was a little bit of discussion, but lots of people wanted it kept up," Underwood said. "It was the center of our community."

Traditions can bind even when buildings aren't involved. Another example of community is the Nubbin Ridge extension club near Ava, which Norma Stillings, now in her 80s, shared about a few months ago. She recalled when the club was once a link for neighbors down the road to learn homemaking skills. Today, those communities are built on shared interest.

"We need each other in a way," Stillings said. "Like-minded people, you know. I think it's more of a social need than it is a practical homemaking-skill need. We're just enjoying it."

I think that’s the bottom line. Traditions still matter. Our history doesn’t define us, but it does play a role in helping understand why things are the way they are today.

Communities, even as they have shifted, can and do reform around ideas and interests, if not physical location. Our stories contribute to the region we collectively call home, and it’s unfolding all around us. We are the authors of our culture, adding richness to our lives.

And there are many more stories to tell. This is the last episode of Notable MO-ments, but next month, I’m pleased to be back with a very similar program at this same time: Ozarks Scrapbook, a series that will tell even more stories of us.