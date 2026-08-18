Missouri has delayed back-to-school: Local experts discuss why

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State’s Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday mornings at 9:45 on KSMU.

It’s back to school time in Missouri. While many colleges and universities have already started class, the state’s public schools must wait — by law — until next week. Until 14 calendar days before the first Monday in September, to be exact. This start date is a relatively new change for Missouri.

“Well, you know, historically in the state of Missouri, and I'm talking way back, the state legislature has always deferred to the local school districts to set their calendar,” said Dr. Jon Turner, an associate professor of education and leadership at Missouri State University.

Districts have bristled at a 2019 state law designed to support the state’s tourism and hospitality industries by preserving late-summer family vacations. In fact, more than 130 districts requested earlier start times this school year. All 130 plus were denied by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In a perfect world, we'd start Aug. 15, Aug. 21, right around in there,” said Dr. Rocky Valentine, superintendent of school at Logan-Rogersville. “…we creep further back into May, we get unbalanced with what our school district or school year looks like.”

Districts must maintain 1,044 instructional hours at a minimum. With Labor Day not until Sept. 7 this year, Valentine worries about the effect on the end of the school year.

The first day of school at Logan-Rogersville is Aug. 25 this year. It's the same for Springfield Public Schools and the majority of Ozarks area districts.

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