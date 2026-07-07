Are you a first-generation college student? Here's how to start preparing for the fall semester

Our bi-weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Pell Institute estimates about 50% of American college students were the first in their families to pursue a four-year degree last year. That’s roughly 8.2 million people.

At Missouri State University, more than a third of all students on the Springfield campus are first-gen. These students and families are navigating a new and unknown life path together. Missouri State has built a network of programs specifically designed to help these students land on their feet.

“I think, first of all, they just need to enjoy their last summer before college, not to be nervous or anxious about what's going to happen,” said Dr. Ryan Reed, Missouri State director of Access and Success Programs. “Take part in things that their family finds important, to kind of enjoy that time together, especially if they're traveling away from home."

As the school year kicks off, Reed’s office hosts a handful of resources for first-gen students, including events to simply foster connection.

“The biggest factor that helps first generation, and I would say almost any first-year student, succeed in college is their sense of belonging at that college,” said Access and Success Assistant Director Tara Joyce. “And by belonging, I don't necessarily mean having a large group of friends and social events. By belonging, I mean like you matter at the university.”

Reed has a few other tips for first-gen families:



First, check your university email this summer. There will be important information from MSU, including from residence life and financial aid. The university will only email students — not parents.

Second, remember the logistics of physically moving to campus. Check the rules before loading the entire bedroom into the car.

And third, it’s always OK to ask questions.

First-gen students headed to Missouri State can connect with Access and Success programs though the university’s website.

Read the full transcript.