America at 250: History that still matters

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

From revolution and independence to division and debate, America’s story has never been simple.

As the country nears its 250th anniversary, historians and communities alike are taking a fresh look at the nation’s past and future.

Dr. Jeremy Neely, Missouri State University associate professor of history, reflects on the legacy of the founding era and what the past can still teach us today.

Read the full transcript