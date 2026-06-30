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Missouri State Journal

America at 250: History that still matters

By Emily Yeap
Published June 30, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
'We the People' scroll on an American flag cloth background.
Tara Winstead
/
Pexels

Historian Dr. Jeremy Neely at Missouri State University shares perspective.

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

From revolution and independence to division and debate, America’s story has never been simple.

As the country nears its 250th anniversary, historians and communities alike are taking a fresh look at the nation’s past and future.

Dr. Jeremy Neely, Missouri State University associate professor of history, reflects on the legacy of the founding era and what the past can still teach us today.

Read the full transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityReynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and HumanitiesHistory departmentDr. Jeremy Neely
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
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