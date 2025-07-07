"Notable MO-ments" series to share stories of the Ozarks in honor of the USA's 250th birthday

Kaitlyn McConnell is a self-described Ozarks enthusiast. She's been documenting and preserving the region's people, places, and histories for her project Ozarks Alive for almost a decade. You can find hundreds of her stories online at Ozarksalive.com. Earlier this year, McConnell and KSMU partnered to pursue a grant from Missouri Humanities and produce a 12-part radio series "Notable MO-ments." The first episode airs this Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. KSMU spoke with McConnell ahead of the premiere.

Can you just tell us a little bit about the grant and the project?

McConnell: We found out about this opportunity to document history, tied in with the bicentennial of the United States, and really tried to see how we could localize that in a way that was meaningful across the Ozarks. And that was sort of what led to the idea for this project, which we're calling "Notable MO-ments", as a way to pinpoint specific moments of Ozarks history that really have been impactful, both for that individual thing but also in the context of the wider region. So, my goal with this is that the pieces I produce do tell that one story in a way that people can understand that one thing, but also how it relates to the rest of the Ozarks as well.

Can you give us an idea of what is going to separate these stories from the sort of stories you typically tell through Ozarks Alive?

McConnell: The biggest part is the audio for me. I mean, I was fortunate, about five years ago I produced a yearlong series with KSMU that was called Ozarks Alive: Time Capsule. And so that gave me a taste of audio work. I'd never done it before. And there's definitely a learning curve. You know, most of what I produce is written or photos and things like that. So, the audio editing is something that I really have wanted to do more of. And that's probably for me, the most interesting part is just really thinking about telling stories in different ways, and with layers from that audio that I can't tell in the same way with a written piece. And so that's something I'm really looking forward to being able to explore more of a depth in certain topics where voices and sounds get to be part of that experience, too.

There are so many sounds that might come to mind immediately. Like the sound of a jam. I know you've covered like jams, but the sound of bugs or you know, the role. The rural setting has so many beautiful sounds.

McConnell: Well, and this first story is going to be about the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band, which has been going in El Dorado Springs for 140 seasons. It started back in the 1880s and is one of very few bands across the region that has sustained in that way, actually. I mean, I don't know, I don't want to say never because I've been caught in that trap before, but I don't think I know of any other band in the Missouri Ozarks that comes close to anything like what El Dorado Springs has done. And so, with that piece, you know, the band and being in the park and all of those things, it was just really nice getting to capture some of those sounds to add to the story.

Have you plotted out any other episodes? Any other plans that you can share or tease?

McConnell: Yeah, one of the next ones. I don't know if it'll be next month, but fairly soon is about the fruit growing industry of the Ozarks. And so, thinking about, you know, granted, these pieces are five minutes, so I can't tell the entire story in five minutes. But giving kind of a nod to the role that the Ozarks played, especially in the 20th century after the train arrived and getting different types of fruit out to the rest of the country, you know, one example is in Monett, where strawberries were a huge deal for many years. Tomato canning and tomato canning factories. And even today with elderberries, which is kind of an emerging thing, as well as the state fruit experiment stations and research that's happening here, there's just a very multifaceted history that both is historical, but also ties to the modern day, too.

And you mentioned this is in honor of the 250th. Are these stories going to tie into that bigger, I guess, American story?

McConnell: I mean, I guess they intuitively do in certain ways because the Ozark story is of the American story. It's our chapter of the American story, But I think when we were thinking about what pieces to do, you know, this was through a Missouri Humanities lens, which is the funder of the grant. And what really just came to mind for me was things that would both be interesting and maybe quirky in some cases, but definitely interesting and meaningful pieces of our history that we feel like we can connect with, but also remind us that where we are today is really not that far away, and all of the pieces of life really tie together in bringing us to where we are in this place, on this planet. And so, it's all more about the full circle and the holistic nature of it for me than anything. It's not necessarily connecting dots specifically to a wider picture across the country but making where we are more meaningful to us.

Listen to the first episode of Kaitlin McConnell's new series, Notable Moments here on KSMU this Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. Hear new episodes on the second Wednesday of every month, and find them online at ksmu.org.

editor's note: text of transcription edited for clarity