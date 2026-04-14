Missouri State University event explores how research impacts the Springfield area

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

What happens when university research is applied outside of the classroom or the lab?

At Missouri State, that work often takes shape through community collaboration.

Brad Bodenhausen, vice president for community and global partnerships at Missouri State, says much of the university's research is focused on real-world challenges our community is facing.

An upcoming event hosted by efactory and the Division of Community and Global Partnerships will highlight that work and foster discussion around meeting the Springfield area's needs.

The event on April 27 features lunch and two panel discussions. The first, Protecting Our Local Waterways: Community Partnerships for a Sustainable Future, will be moderated by Marc Owen, director of the Ozarks Environmental and Water Resources Institute (OEWRI).

The second panel, Sustainability & the Community Focus Report, will be moderated by Traci Nash of the Ozarks Public Health Institute.

Both discussions will include panelists from across the region, representing nonprofit organizations, local government, private industry and higher education. Community members are encouraged to attend and take part in the conversation.

Read the full transcript.