© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring pledge drive is right around the corner and right now, during KSMU’s Early Bird Challenge, your gift is doubled through April 9.
Culture
Missouri State Journal

What does feminism mean today?

By Adair Seifert-Anspaugh
Published March 31, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
Two people with shoulder-length hair sit together facing a sunset over a body of water, with the sun creating a warm glow around them.
Briana Tozour/Unsplash.com

In this episode, we explore how feminism has evolved, what it means today and where it’s headed next.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

March is Women’s History Month. It’s a time to reflect on the stories, progress and voices that have shaped our past and continue to influence our future.

Today, conversations around feminism are more visible than ever, but they’re also more complex. For some, the word carries empowerment and progress. For others, it can feel misunderstood or even divisive.

Dr. Shannon Wooden, literature program coordinator at Missouri State University, explores how feminism is defined today, how it’s changed over time and what the future could hold.

Read the full transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri StateWomen's History Month
Adair Seifert-Anspaugh
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
See stories by Adair Seifert-Anspaugh