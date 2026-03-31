What does feminism mean today?

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

March is Women’s History Month. It’s a time to reflect on the stories, progress and voices that have shaped our past and continue to influence our future.

Today, conversations around feminism are more visible than ever, but they’re also more complex. For some, the word carries empowerment and progress. For others, it can feel misunderstood or even divisive.

Dr. Shannon Wooden, literature program coordinator at Missouri State University, explores how feminism is defined today, how it’s changed over time and what the future could hold.

Read the full transcript