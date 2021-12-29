Helping Kids to Build Friendships Part Two

Positive friendships helps children and youth develop their sense of identity and social skills.

What are some effective ways to cultivate friendships, especially in a school setting? How can cross-race friendships be encouraged?

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, psychologist Dr. Leslie Echols talked about a recent collaborative study she worked on about building friendships among middle school students.

Echols, an associate professor of psychology at Missouri State, is back to highlight what the study revealed.

Read the full audio transcript

