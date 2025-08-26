© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

Missouri State University gets ready for football season as part of Conference USA

By Emily Letterman
Published August 26, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
New turf at Plaster Stadium reflects the conference move.
Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University
New turf at Plaster Stadium reflects the conference move.

After 35 years in the Missouri Valley Conference, Missouri State announced its move to CUSA in May.

On July 1, Missouri State University entered a new era of intercollegiate athletics by moving to a new conference.

After three and a half decades as part of the Missouri Valley Conference, the move to CUSA means a lot of changes for the university and the Springfield community. 

Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell says one of the biggest changes fans will notice comes out of Plaster Stadium — games will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN.

“ESPN and CBS, they we're looking for content in the month of October which is why they cut this deal with Conference USA,” he said. “We’re excited because it gives us an exposure that we normally would not be privy to.”

The community is invited to Party in the CUSA Tuesday night, August 26, starting at 6 in the BearFest Village area of campus. Activities include a pep rally, food trucks and inflatables. 

Read the full transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMissouri State University AthleticsMissouri State University FootballMissouri State JournalSpringfield, Missouri
Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
See stories by Emily Letterman