Missouri State University gets ready for football season as part of Conference USA

On July 1, Missouri State University entered a new era of intercollegiate athletics by moving to a new conference.

After three and a half decades as part of the Missouri Valley Conference, the move to CUSA means a lot of changes for the university and the Springfield community.

Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell says one of the biggest changes fans will notice comes out of Plaster Stadium — games will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN.

“ESPN and CBS, they we're looking for content in the month of October which is why they cut this deal with Conference USA,” he said. “We’re excited because it gives us an exposure that we normally would not be privy to.”

The community is invited to Party in the CUSA Tuesday night, August 26, starting at 6 in the BearFest Village area of campus. Activities include a pep rally, food trucks and inflatables.

