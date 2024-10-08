© 2024 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

Missouri State will celebrate Homecoming October 18 and 19

By Emily Yeap
Published October 8, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Boomer with a crowd of people at Homecoming 2023.
Jesse Scheve
/
Missouri State University
Homecoming weekend will feature several events, including a parade, tailgating and football.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Missouri State University’s Homecoming 2024 is around the corner. Alumni and friends are invited to campus for the celebration Oct. 18-19. 

Generations of Bears will gather in Springfield for a weekend of fun and school spirit.  

Michaela Bennett, assistant director of college and constituency engagement, highlights what’s in store for MSU Homecoming this year.

Check out the Homecoming website

Read the full audio transcript

