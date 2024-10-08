Missouri State will celebrate Homecoming October 18 and 19

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Missouri State University’s Homecoming 2024 is around the corner. Alumni and friends are invited to campus for the celebration Oct. 18-19.

Generations of Bears will gather in Springfield for a weekend of fun and school spirit.

Michaela Bennett, assistant director of college and constituency engagement, highlights what’s in store for MSU Homecoming this year.

