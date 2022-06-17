© 2022 KSMU Radio
Engaging the Community
Over the years, MSU's Alumni Association has become a multi-platformed network

Published June 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT
All alumni from Missouri State University are considered part of the association. And whereas it once focused largely on Homecoming and out-of-town gatherings, the organization has blossomed to incorporate many more levels of connectivity.

Book clubs. Volunteering. Group travel opportunities. Those aren't traditionally things you'd link to a university alumni group—but over the past decade, they've become a normal part of the Alumni Association at Missouri State University.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, we talk with MSU President Clif Smart about that change—and what it means to the wider community to have a strong, active alumni network.

Click the "Listen" button to play the program.

For a list of events hosted by MSU's Alumni Association, "Maroon Nation," click here.

