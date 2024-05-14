Mental health expert says the demand for care is 'unlike anything I've seen in my entire career'

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

If you’re struggling with mental illness, you’re not alone. The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental health condition.

With May comes Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. This national movement helps to reduce stigma surrounding mental health and promote healthy discussions about it as well as support those affected by mental illness.

Missouri State University Counseling Center Director Dr. Allicia Baum talks about prioritizing our mental health.

