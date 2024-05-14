© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.
Health
Missouri State Journal

Mental health expert says the demand for care is 'unlike anything I've seen in my entire career'

By Emily Yeap
Published May 14, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
A counseling session in progress.
Cottonbro-Studio
/
Pexels

Missouri State University Counseling Center Director Dr. Allicia Baum discusses ways people can seek help and why that's important.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

If you’re struggling with mental illness, you’re not alone. The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental health condition.

With May comes Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. This national movement helps to reduce stigma surrounding mental health and promote healthy discussions about it as well as support those affected by mental illness.

Missouri State University Counseling Center Director Dr. Allicia Baum talks about prioritizing our mental health.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityCounseling CenterDr. Allicia Baum
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More