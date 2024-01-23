Here's how to set achievable 'intentions' for the new year

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

It's a new year, which is a perfect time to reflect on the past, learn from our experiences and pave the way for a brighter 2024.

While the new year can be exciting, it can also bring about pressures to set resolutions and meet sometimes unobtainable goals.

Unlike resolutions, intentions are about creating goals that tie directly into your core values.

Tammy Dixon, assistant director of the counseling center at Missouri State University, offers insight into setting achievable New Year’s intentions.

