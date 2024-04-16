© 2024 KSMU Radio
Collaborative Diversity Conference will take place this month in Springfield

By Emily Yeap
Published April 16, 2024 at 9:42 AM CDT
A few hands stacked on top of each other.
Kevin White
/
Missouri State University
Diverse hands join together.

This year’s conference will be held April 25-26 at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Themed “Inclusive Engagement: Uplifting the Power of Community,” Missouri State University’s 2024 Collaborative Diversity Conference will take place from April 25-26. 

For the second year in a row, the conference will be held off campus at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Springfield. It’s open to the public.  

Dr. Algerian Hart, assistant to the president for inclusive engagement at MSU, talks about the upcoming event.

Online registration is mandatory and ticket prices vary. Visit the conference website for more details.

