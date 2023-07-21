© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Engaging the Community

Striving for inclusion for all both on and off campus is what the new assistant to the president for inclusive engagement at MSU is tasked with

By Michele Skalicky
Published July 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT
Portrait taken on January 28, 2020. Kevin White/Missouri State University
Kevin White
/
Portrait taken on January 28, 2020. Kevin White/Missouri State University

Algerian Hart was named to the role in late June.

In this segment of KSMU's monthly series Engaging the Community, Michele Skalicky talks with Missouri State University President Clif Smart and Algerian Hart, the new Assistant to the President for Inclusive Engagement at the university.

Hart was named interim chief diversity officer for MSU last August, replacing H. Wes Pratt who retired August 1.

He served as associate dean/professor of the MSU Graduate College for three years before that.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Tags
Engaging the Community Missouri State UniversityMissouri State University President Clif SmartAlgerian HartInclusion
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky