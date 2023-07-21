Striving for inclusion for all both on and off campus is what the new assistant to the president for inclusive engagement at MSU is tasked with

In this segment of KSMU's monthly series Engaging the Community, Michele Skalicky talks with Missouri State University President Clif Smart and Algerian Hart, the new Assistant to the President for Inclusive Engagement at the university.

Hart was named interim chief diversity officer for MSU last August, replacing H. Wes Pratt who retired August 1.

He served as associate dean/professor of the MSU Graduate College for three years before that.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.