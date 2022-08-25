A unique partnership in the Ozarks aims to promote diversity and inclusion across the board

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Darline Mabins, the Community Diversity and Equity Director for Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Their discussion focuses on a collaboration between CPO and Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), working toward a shared mission to reach the broader community and increase diversity and inclusion. Mabins talks about the importance of relationships, tools and education for area nonprofit and for-profit businesses alike.

