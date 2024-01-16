How advice on how to keep the New Year’s health and fitness resolutions you make: Part 2

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The new year is here, and many people will make different kinds of resolutions, such as eating healthier, exercising more and managing finances better.

While it’s not always easy to achieve them, the act of making resolutions and striving toward them has several benefits. They include setting priorities, improving focus and working on personal growth, among others.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, Allison Kramer, a Missouri State University exercise and movement science alumna and former personal trainer at the Foster Recreation Center, talked about making and sticking to new year’s health and fitness resolutions.

Kramer is back again to address how to stay motivated to work out and some benefits of working with a personal trainer.

